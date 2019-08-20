UrduPoint.com
Attacks By Militants In Idlib To Be Crushed, Turkey Has Been Notified About That - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Attacks by Militants in Idlib to Be Crushed, Turkey Has Been Notified About That - Lavrov

Moscow notified Ankara that Russia would suppress any attacks by militants in the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Moscow notified Ankara that Russia would suppress any attacks by militants in the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Jointly with our Turkish colleagues, in order to stop regular violations by these terrorists of the cessation of hostilities regime, although it does not extend to them, we have made it clear that if they carry out attacks from this zone, they will be severely suppressed.

Throughout this year, these provocations have not stopped," Lavrov said.

"In all cases, Turkish colleagues were warned that we would respond, and this practice can't stop, because the agreement on Idlib does not provide for extension of the ceasefire regime to terrorists," he said.

