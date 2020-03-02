Attacks in Afghanistan Probably Will Not Go to Zero Immediately - Top US General

Attacks in Afghanistan are not expected to come to a complete halt following the recent US-Taliban peace agreement, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Monday

"I would caution everybody to think that there's going to be absolute cessation of violence in Afghanistan, it's probably not going to go to zero," Milley said.