Attacks In Afghanistan Probably Will Not Go To Zero Immediately - Top US General
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Attacks in Afghanistan are not expected to come to a complete halt following the recent US-Taliban peace agreement, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Monday.
"I would caution everybody to think that there's going to be absolute cessation of violence in Afghanistan, it's probably not going to go to zero," Milley said.