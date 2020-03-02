UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attacks In Afghanistan Probably Will Not Go To Zero Immediately - Top US General

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Attacks in Afghanistan Probably Will Not Go to Zero Immediately - Top US General

Attacks in Afghanistan are not expected to come to a complete halt following the recent US-Taliban peace agreement, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Attacks in Afghanistan are not expected to come to a complete halt following the recent US-Taliban peace agreement, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Monday.

"I would caution everybody to think that there's going to be absolute cessation of violence in Afghanistan, it's probably not going to go to zero," Milley said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

6 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

1 hour ago

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

1 hour ago

Medical board rejects Nawaz's health reports: Dr Y ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.