UrduPoint.com

Attacks In Transnistria Aim To Discredit Russia, Its Peacekeepers - Transnistria Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Attacks in Transnistria Aim to Discredit Russia, Its Peacekeepers - Transnistria Head

Terrorist attacks that were recently prevented in Transnistria were designed to discredit Russia and Russian peacemakers stationed there, the breakaway republic's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said Thursday

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Terrorist attacks that were recently prevented in Transnistria were designed to discredit Russia and Russian peacemakers stationed there, the breakaway republic's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said Thursday.

On March 9, Transnistria's security ministry said it had prevented a terrorist attack against local officials in the city of Tiraspol, claiming the Security Service of Ukraine was behind it. Those involved in the preparation of the attack were arrested and gave confessions, it said. According to the prosecution, the investigation established that yet another terrorist attack had been planned against an OSCE delegation on February 14, which fell through.

�"Two terrorist attacks that we know of and that never happened aimed to discredit Russia, in particular, the Russian peacekeeping mission. Even if they wouldn't have accused Russia of preparing the attacks directly, they would have accused Russian peacekeepers of inaction, of physical inability to provide peace in the region, of inability to ensure people's safety, a respectable OSCE mission in particular.

That surely would have been the case," Krasnoselsky was quoted as saying by the presidential press office.

Krasnoselsky met earlier in the day with Russia's Representative to the OSCE Aleksandr Lukashevich and Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Vitaly Tryapitsyn.

Transnistria, 60% of whose citizens are Russians and Ukrainians, had been seeking secession from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union, amid concerns that Moldova might join Romania on the wave of nationalism. Chisinau has no control over Transnistria since 1992. The republic is not recognized internationally, while Moldova and all members of the United Nations consider it to be a part of Moldova.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist United Nations Ukraine Russia Tiraspol Chisinau Romania Moldova February March All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend DFDF&#039;s achievements at fu ..

9 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extr ..

Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extraordinary to Achieve Militaril ..

4 minutes ago
 Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey ..

Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey, Europe

4 minutes ago
 UN Supports Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict 'From Any ..

UN Supports Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict 'From Any Parties,' Including China - S ..

1 minute ago
 Austin Says $842Bln Budget Request Will Allow US M ..

Austin Says $842Bln Budget Request Will Allow US Military to Remain World's Stro ..

1 minute ago
 Free flour distribution extended by Punjab govt in ..

Free flour distribution extended by Punjab govt in full-swing during Ramazan

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.