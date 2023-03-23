Attacks in Transnistria Aim to Discredit Russia, Its Peacekeepers - Transnistria Head

(@FahadShabbir)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Terrorist attacks that were recently prevented in Transnistria were designed to discredit Russia and Russian peacemakers stationed there, the breakaway republic's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said Thursday.

On March 9, Transnistria's security ministry said it had prevented a terrorist attack against local officials in the city of Tiraspol, claiming the Security Service of Ukraine was behind it. Those involved in the preparation of the attack were arrested and gave confessions, it said. According to the prosecution, the investigation established that yet another terrorist attack had been planned against an OSCE delegation on February 14, which fell through.

"Two terrorist attacks that we know of and that never happened aimed to discredit Russia, in particular, the Russian peacekeeping mission. Even if they wouldn't have accused Russia of preparing the attacks directly, they would have accused Russian peacekeepers of inaction, of physical inability to provide peace in the region, of inability to ensure people's safety, a respectable OSCE mission in particular.

That surely would have been the case," Krasnoselsky was quoted as saying by the presidential press office.

Krasnoselsky met earlier in the day with Russia's Representative to the OSCE Aleksandr Lukashevich and Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Vitaly Tryapitsyn.

Transnistria, 60% of whose citizens are Russians and Ukrainians, had been seeking secession from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union, amid concerns that Moldova might join Romania on the wave of nationalism. Chisinau has no control over Transnistria since 1992. The republic is not recognized internationally, while Moldova and all members of the United Nations consider it to be a part of Moldova.