Attacks kill 27 in Syria capital, rebel stronghold

(@FahadShabbir)

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and government shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and government shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months.

Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14 people, in the worst such attack there in four years, state news agency SANA reported.

The war-torn country's capital had been largely spared such violence since troops and allied militias retook the last significant nearby rebel stronghold in 2018.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing, but government shelling shortly after killed 13 people in Idlib province, parts of which are controlled by groups that have claimed such attacks in the past.