Attacks Kill Dozens Of Civilians In Northeast DR Congo: Military Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:38 PM

Dozens of people were killed in attacks on villages and a centre for the internally displaced in DR Congo's northeastern Ituri province, a military source said Monday

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Dozens of people were killed in attacks on villages and a centre for the internally displaced in DR Congo's northeastern Ituri province, a military source said Monday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source told AFP that attacks on Sunday night in Djugu territory resulted in "dozens of deaths", while experts from the Kivu Security Tracker said "at least 107" bodies had been found.

