Attacks on Belgorod Region, Kremlin Attempts to Provoke Russia - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Attacks on Russia's Belgorod Region and the Kremlin were attempts to provoke Moscow's serious response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"This is an attempt to provoke us into retaliatory actions, serious and powerful (measures).

This is an attempt to damage the Kremlin, the residence of the president of Russia, attacks on the Belgorod region, neighboring regions of Russia - this is all an attempt to provoke us into retaliatory actions," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

