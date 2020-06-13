UrduPoint.com
Attacks On Checkpoint In Various Afghan Regions Leave Scores Of Militant Dead, Injured

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:37 PM

A police spokesman in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province told Sputnik that an overnight gunfight has left 16 militants and two police officers dead

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A police spokesman in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province told Sputnik that an overnight gunfight has left 16 militants and two police officers dead.

"Last night, militants attacked a police checkpoint in the village of Ghimarat in Kandahar's Dand district, 16 militants killed and 11 others wounded," Jamal Nasir Barakzai said.

One additional policeman was injured in the standoff.

Elsewhere, similar ambushes on at least three checkpoints in the southern province of Helmand ensued Afghan National Army units to engage in gunfire which left seven insurgents killed and six others wounded, a regional police statement read.

No Afghan army personnel was killed in the gunfire.

The Taliban has not commented yet.

