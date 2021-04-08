Attacks on Humanitarian Workers in CAR Grew 79% Over 5 Months - MINUSCA

Militant attacks on charity workers in the Central African Republic rose 79 percent from October last year to February, Mankeur Ndiaye, the head of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Militant attacks on charity workers in the Central African Republic rose 79 percent from October last year to February, Mankeur Ndiaye, the head of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA told Sputnik.

"From October 2020 to February 2021, 234 incidents against humanitarian workers were recorded, with two aid workers killed and eight injured, compared to 131 incidents in the same period a year earlier, an increase of 79%," he estimated.

CAR has become one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian workers after the country's major armed groups formed a Coalition of Patriots for Change in December to control about two-third of the land.

Ndiaye said that attacks by the CPC in the country's west put humanitarian operations on hold for several weeks. The militants also attacked a humanitarian convoy in the eastern city of Bakouma in late March, in what the UN official said was "unacceptable."