Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'Unacceptable' - UN Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday that the attacks on journalists covering the Save America protest called for by President Donald Trump are "unacceptable.

On Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Trump supporters surrounded an Associated Press crew outside the Capitol building, yelling "get out of here" and smashing their cameras and tripods.

"Attacks on the media, whether they are targeted, whether there are spontaneous, are unacceptable," Dujarric said.

The Wednesday's rally took a violent turn after Trump supporters broke into Congress to protesting the verification of the Electoral College votes and engaged with police. At least four people died, including a female Air-Force veteran, who was shot inside Congress by a police officer.