Attacks On Palestinian Protestors: Israeli Sniper Says He Hit ’42 Knees’ In A Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Attacks on Palestinian protestors: Israeli sniper says he hit ’42 knees’ in a day

Israeli snipers killed over 200 Palestinians and injured 8,000 in two years at border with Gaza strip.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) At least 42 Palestinians were hit on their knees in a day long attack by Israeli snipers during a weekly protests at Gaza-Israel border, an Israeli newspaper claimed here on Friday.

According to daily Hareetez, Israeli snipers killed over 200 Palestinians and left 8,000 injured in two years period on weekly protests organized by Palestinians for their rights.

Daily Hareetez covered the stories of Israeli snipers who attacked Palestinians during their two-year long struggle for their freedom and rights.

An Israeli sniper claimed that he hit 52 knees in a day long attack at the border protests.

“ I kept the casing of every round I fired.

I have them in my room. So I don’t have to make an estimate – I know: 52 definite hits.” Eden—who is Israeli sniper—was quoted by the paper as saying.

However, the Palestinians continued their protests on every week for their freedom and did not leave their struggle against the oppression of Israeli army.

“ Despite the large number of casualties, the grim protests and responses along the fence continued unabated for nearly two years, until it was decided to reduce the frequency to once a month. Yet even in real time, the violent Friday afternoon ritual provoked little public interest in Israel,” the paper added.

