Attacks on Peaceful Settlements, Hmeimim Air Base Became Daily - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) After 18 months since the Sochi agreements with Turkey on Syria were reached, shelling of peaceful settlements and the Hmeimim air base by terrorists has become daily, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.

Konashenkov said that not only Western countries, but also the UN in 2018 welcomed the signing of the Sochi agreements between Russia and Turkey on the creation of the Idlib de-escalation zone. The general called Ankara's obligations to separate and oust terrorists from the external borders of the de-escalation zone to a depth of 15-20 kilometers and to withdraw heavy artillery weapons there as the key agreement of the deal.

"Instead, the result of almost 18 months of the agreement was the crowding out by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, the Turkestan Islamic Party, and Horas al-Din [banned in Russia], officially recognized as terrorist groups by the UN, of all militants of the 'moderate opposition' to the north, to the Turkish border. The fortified areas of terrorists merged with the Turkish observation posts deployed by agreement," he said.

"Attacks on and massive artillery shelling of neighboring peaceful settlements and the Russian Hmeimim air base from sporadic became daily," Konashenkov said.