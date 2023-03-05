UrduPoint.com

Attacks On Police Station, Military Base In Peru Leave 27 Injured - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Attacks on Police Station, Military Base in Peru Leave 27 Injured - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Several hundred protesters have attacked a police station, a military base and a courthouse in southeast Peru, injuring at least 27 people, including seven civilians, the Peruvian Defense Ministry and the Ministry of the Interior said on Sunday.

Around 300 demonstrators set fire to a police station in the Chucuito District of the Puno Province at around 11:40 a.m. local time (16:40 GMT) on Saturday, the Peruvian authorities said. The rioters were also throwing stones, blunt objects and Molotov cocktails at the building. At the same time, two other groups of protesters attacked a military base in the town of Juli and a judiciary headquarters.

"Roughly 300 violent activists attacked the police station, throwing stones ... As a result of this reprehensible attack, 10 police officers received injuries and were evacuated in a military helicopter for receiving corresponding medical care. In addition, seven civilians are known to have been injured ... Simultaneously, another group of perpetrators attacked the Juli Military Base, leaving 10 other members of the army injured," the ministries said in a joint statement.

The Peruvian authorities launched an investigation into the incidents to identify those responsible for the violent riots and bring them to justice, the statement read.

In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of an attempted coup and crimes against the state.

The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Fire Riots Army Police Police Station Parliament Vote Puno Same Peru Dina July December Criminals Sunday Government

Recent Stories

SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

57 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaun ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaunches Dubai Carbon Calculator

57 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurate ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurates new multi-use childcare vill ..

1 hour ago
 UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean ..

UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean life

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.