UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Continued drone attacks on Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, operated by Russia, demonstrate that extremists had intensified their positions in the province of Idlib, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting.

"Attempts to attack Russia's Hmeimim airbase with aerial drones are ongoing," Nebenzia said on Thursday. "This once again demonstrates that terrorists had intensified their positions in Idlib and are enjoying rampant impunity in the province."

In the most recent attack on Monday, Russian air defenses at Hmeimim airbase shot down an unidentified aerial drone approaching the base from the Mediterranean Sea.

The past several days saw the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib escalate amid clashes between the Syrian and Turkish forces and a parallel intensification of attacks by terrorists.

Nebenzia said that following the escalation, Russia has continued to cooperate with Turkey on the presidential, ministerial and military levels seeking to lower tensions in the Arab republic.

"We will further continue such cooperation and we will not allow anyone to drive a wedge between us," the diplomat added.

Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire. In 2017, the sides agreed to set up de-escalation zones to decrease hostilities in the middle Eastern country.