UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attacks On Russia's Hmeimim Base Show Fighters Intensified Positions In Idlib - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:30 AM

Attacks on Russia's Hmeimim Base Show Fighters Intensified Positions in Idlib - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Continued drone attacks on Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, operated by Russia, demonstrate that extremists had intensified their positions in the province of Idlib, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting.

"Attempts to attack Russia's Hmeimim airbase with aerial drones are ongoing," Nebenzia said on Thursday. "This once again demonstrates that terrorists had intensified their positions in Idlib and are enjoying rampant impunity in the province."

In the most recent attack on Monday, Russian air defenses at Hmeimim airbase shot down an unidentified aerial drone approaching the base from the Mediterranean Sea.

The past several days saw the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib escalate amid clashes between the Syrian and Turkish forces and a parallel intensification of attacks by terrorists.

Nebenzia said that following the escalation, Russia has continued to cooperate with Turkey on the presidential, ministerial and military levels seeking to lower tensions in the Arab republic.

"We will further continue such cooperation and we will not allow anyone to drive a wedge between us," the diplomat added.

Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire. In 2017, the sides agreed to set up de-escalation zones to decrease hostilities in the middle Eastern country.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Idlib 2017 From Arab

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

3 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

3 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

4 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

4 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

4 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.