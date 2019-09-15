UrduPoint.com
Attacks On Saudi Aramco Suspend Production Of 5.7 Million Barrels Of Crude - Company

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 03:30 AM

Attacks on Saudi Aramco Suspend Production of 5.7 Million Barrels of Crude - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The recent drone attacks on two oil facilities belonging to the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) interrupted the production of 5.7 million barrels of oil per day, the state-owned oil giant announced on Sunday.

The attacks were carried out in the early hours of Saturday. Later in the day, the Yemeni Houthi movement confirmed that it had attacked Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil refineries with 10 drones.

"Saudi Aramco emergency crews contained fires at its plants in Abqaiq and Khurais, as a result of terrorist attacks with projectiles.

These attacks resulted in production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day," the company said in a Sunday statement.

According to the company's head, Amin Nasser, nobody was wounded in the attacks.

"We are gratified that there were no injuries. I would like to thank all teams that responded timely to the incidents and brought the situation under control. Work is underway to restore production and a progress update will be provided in around 48 hours," Nasser said, as quoted in the Saudi Aramco statement.

