Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Threaten Regional Security - NATO Secretary General

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) NATO allies are closely monitoring events in connection with attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and the alliance calls for preventing such incidents threatening regional security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I condemn the attacks against civilian oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Any disruption to global energy supplies is clearly of concern to NATO Allies. We are monitoring developments closely and with concern. I urge all parties to prevent further such incidents which pose a serious threat to regional security," Stoltenberg, who is paying a visit to Baghdad, said.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day ” about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

Although the responsibility was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusation.