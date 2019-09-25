Attacks on Saudi Oil Sites Threaten International Economic Order - Shinzo Abe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the recent attacks on crucial Saudi oil facilities pose a major threat to economic stability.

"The attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities was an extremely contemptible crime that holds the international economic order hostage," Abe said in his address at the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister stressed that Japan shares the global concerns regarding the middle East situation, but praised Iran for its promise to stick to certain nuclear obligations.

"I consider precious the pronouncement made to me directly by Supreme Leader Hassan Rouhani of Iran that he issued ... three repudiations regarding nuclear weapons, namely not to possess, produce or use them,"

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out earlier this month.

As a result of significant damage done to the facilities, the production of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was suspended, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities. The Saudi Defense Ministry has presented what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks, but Tehran has refuted all accusations.

Washington has also put the blame for the attacks on Iran, as well as a number of European countries.

Tensions in the Middle East have been on the rise since the United States walked out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and reinstated harsh sanctions on the Islamic republic.