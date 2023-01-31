UrduPoint.com

Attempt Of Ukrainian Troops To Leap Dnieper River Near Kherson Repulsed - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 10:12 PM

The Ukrainian troops made an attempt to force the Dnieper River in near Kherson, it was repulsed, Vladimir Vasilenko, the spokesman for the acting governor of the Kherson region, told Sputnik

"Today, another attempt was made by Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnieper in the Kherson region in order to gain a foothold on the left bank. It was repulsed.

The enemy's attempt was not successful," Vasilenko said.

Kherson region became Russia's region following a referendum held there. At the same time, the Ukrainian side does not recognize its legitimacy and continues to shell the territory of the region. Today, 75% of the territory of the Kherson region is under control of Russia, while the right-bank part, including the regional center, the city of Kherson, remains under control of the Ukrainian troops.

