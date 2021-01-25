The attempt to organize an urgent debate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and adopt a resolution on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has failed, Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The attempt to organize an urgent debate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and adopt a resolution on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has failed, Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Monday.

"The attempt to organize urgent PACE debate and adopt a resolution on Navalny has failed," Volodin told reporters.

PACE has received several offers to hold both urgent and routine debate on Navalny at the winter session, which starts on January 25. The urgent debate format envisions discussions at a plenary session and subsequent adoption of a resolution. Last week, Russia's senior lawmaker and the head of the country's PACE delegation, Pyotr Tolstoy, said the debate on Navalny would be routine, with no resolution expected.