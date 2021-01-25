UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attempt To Adopt Resolution On Navalny In PACE Failed - Russia's Senior Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:35 PM

Attempt to Adopt Resolution on Navalny in PACE Failed - Russia's Senior Lawmaker

The attempt to organize an urgent debate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and adopt a resolution on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has failed, Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The attempt to organize an urgent debate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and adopt a resolution on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has failed, Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said on Monday.

"The attempt to organize urgent PACE debate and adopt a resolution on Navalny has failed," Volodin told reporters.

PACE has received several offers to hold both urgent and routine debate on Navalny at the winter session, which starts on January 25. The urgent debate format envisions discussions at a plenary session and subsequent adoption of a resolution. Last week, Russia's senior lawmaker and the head of the country's PACE delegation, Pyotr Tolstoy, said the debate on Navalny would be routine, with no resolution expected.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Russia Europe Chamber January Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

8 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

11 minutes ago

2 injured in firework blast in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Gold prices on Monday

4 minutes ago

Paris, Berlin, London Decry Attempted Air Attacks ..

4 minutes ago

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over as Commander L ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.