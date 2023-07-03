Attempt to Destabilize Russia on June 23-25 Fails Due to Military Loyalty to Oath - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Attempt to destabilize the situation in Russia on June 23-25 has failed due to the loyalty to oath and military duty of military personnel of the Russian armed forces, Russian Defense MInister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"I cannot but touch upon one more issue ... We are talking about an attempt on June 23-25 to destabilize the situation in Russia. These plans failed primarily because the personnel of the armed forces showed loyalty to the oath and military duty," Shoigu told top military officials at a meeting.