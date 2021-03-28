UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attempt To Relocate Ship Blocking Suez Canal Fails, Efforts To Continue Sunday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

Attempt to Relocate Ship Blocking Suez Canal Fails, Efforts to Continue Sunday - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) An attempt to move the Ever Given container ship that is blocking the Suez Canal has failed, another attempt to relocate the ship will be made during high tide on Sunday, a source in the Suez Canal administration told Sputnik.

Late on Saturday, a source told Sputnik that the ship had started to react to the work of the tugs and it was expected to be fully relocated later in the night, during the highest tide.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out today... Additional dredging will be undertaken today and another attempt [to move the ship] will be made at the next high tide," the source told Sputnik after the failed attempt.

Another source in the Suez Canal administration told Sputnik that there is no specific information on when Ever Given could be moved, but "there are positive signs.

"

On Friday, the ship's operator, the Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation, said it was going to take two or three days to remove the ship from the shallows. The situation is complicated by the size of the vessel and the number of containers on it.

The 1,300-feet-long Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, when it ran aground on its way from China to the Netherlands. Several attempts have been made to move it and the ship even budged a little on Friday. As attempts to unblock the Suez Canal continue, over 320 ships are waiting to pass through.

Related Topics

China Suez Netherlands Sunday From

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

5 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

3 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

6 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

3 hours ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.