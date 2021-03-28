Attempt to Relocate Ship Blocking Suez Canal Fails, Efforts to Continue Sunday - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) An attempt to move the Ever Given container ship that is blocking the Suez Canal has failed, another attempt to relocate the ship will be made during high tide on Sunday, a source in the Suez Canal administration told Sputnik.

Late on Saturday, a source told Sputnik that the ship had started to react to the work of the tugs and it was expected to be fully relocated later in the night, during the highest tide.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out today... Additional dredging will be undertaken today and another attempt [to move the ship] will be made at the next high tide," the source told Sputnik after the failed attempt.

Another source in the Suez Canal administration told Sputnik that there is no specific information on when Ever Given could be moved, but "there are positive signs.

"

On Friday, the ship's operator, the Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation, said it was going to take two or three days to remove the ship from the shallows. The situation is complicated by the size of the vessel and the number of containers on it.

The 1,300-feet-long Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, when it ran aground on its way from China to the Netherlands. Several attempts have been made to move it and the ship even budged a little on Friday. As attempts to unblock the Suez Canal continue, over 320 ships are waiting to pass through.