Attempt To Retake Donbas By Force May Lead To Tragic Consequences For Kiev - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarus will not support Ukraine if it decides to forcefully retake Donbas with the help of foreign countries, and such actions may lead to tragic consequences for Kiev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"If you dare to do this with the support of third countries, I will never be on your side.

If you again face Russia in Donbas, I will be between you," Lukashenko told reporters at the Big Conversation press conference when asked on whose side he will be if Kiev makes attempts to solve the conflict with help of third countries.

At the same time, Lukashenko said that such a scenario is unrealistic.

"Any attempt, no matter what military you have in Ukraine, any your attempt to resolve the issue by force, will end in tragedy for Ukraine," the Belarusian president added.

