UrduPoint.com

Attempted Attacks In Kherson Region Repelled - Regional Administration

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Attempted Attacks in Kherson Region Repelled - Regional Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Ukrainian troops have made several attempts to launch new attacks in the Kherson region, but the defense is holding, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, told Sputnik.

"Everything is unchanged, everything is fine," Stremousov said on Friday, adding that Ukrainian forces have tried to attack, "but there have been no advances" and "the Kherson region is holding the line."

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson of the Kherson regional emergencies services told journalists that Ukrainian troops had once again attempted to launch a missile strike targeting a civilian crossing near the Antonivka (Antonivskyi) bridge in the Kherson region; the attack was repelled by air defense.

Late on Thursday night, Ukrainian forces launched an attack against the same civilian crossing on the Dnieper river using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Stremousov said on Friday that at least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured in the attack. According to Stremousov, Ukrainian troops deliberately targeted journalists during the shelling.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament approved Putin's decree later in the day.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Martial Law Russia Parliament Fine Vladimir Putin Same Kherson Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

3 hours ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

3 hours ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

3 hours ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

3 hours ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

3 hours ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.