Attempted Attacks in Kherson Region Repelled - Regional Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Ukrainian troops have made several attempts to launch new attacks in the Kherson region, but the defense is holding, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, told Sputnik.

"Everything is unchanged, everything is fine," Stremousov said on Friday, adding that Ukrainian forces have tried to attack, "but there have been no advances" and "the Kherson region is holding the line."

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson of the Kherson regional emergencies services told journalists that Ukrainian troops had once again attempted to launch a missile strike targeting a civilian crossing near the Antonivka (Antonivskyi) bridge in the Kherson region; the attack was repelled by air defense.

Late on Thursday night, Ukrainian forces launched an attack against the same civilian crossing on the Dnieper river using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Stremousov said on Friday that at least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured in the attack. According to Stremousov, Ukrainian troops deliberately targeted journalists during the shelling.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament approved Putin's decree later in the day.