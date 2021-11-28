Attempted Coup Thwarted in Kyrgyzstan Could Have Serious Organizers -Security Council Head

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) There could be serious masterminds behind those who had intended to organize a coup in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov told Sputnik.

According to Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security an attempted coup d'etat has been prevented in the country ahead of the Sunday parliamentary vote.

A group of people, led by parliament members and former officials, had planned to organize mass protests in Bishkek after the elections, with the goal of facilitating a violent seizure of power. The group allegedly included three candidates from the Green Party of Kyrgyzstan.

"I know some of those detained. I had advised them not to become tools in other people's hands. I am sorry that they turned out this way... There are likely serious masterminds behind them," Imankulov told Sputnik commenting on the situation.