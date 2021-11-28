UrduPoint.com

Attempted Coup Thwarted In Kyrgyzstan Could Have Serious Organizers -Security Council Head

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Attempted Coup Thwarted in Kyrgyzstan Could Have Serious Organizers -Security Council Head

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) There could be serious masterminds behind those who had intended to organize a coup in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov told Sputnik.

According to Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security an attempted coup d'etat has been prevented in the country ahead of the Sunday parliamentary vote.

A group of people, led by parliament members and former officials, had planned to organize mass protests in Bishkek after the elections, with the goal of facilitating a violent seizure of power. The group allegedly included three candidates from the Green Party of Kyrgyzstan.

"I know some of those detained. I had advised them not to become tools in other people's hands. I am sorry that they turned out this way... There are likely serious masterminds behind them," Imankulov told Sputnik commenting on the situation.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

40 minutes ago
 Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

8 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

9 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

9 hours ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.