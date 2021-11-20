Attempted Ohio Election System Breach Prompts US Federal Government Interest - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) An attempted breach of a county-level election system in the US state of Ohio has drawn attention from Federal investigators, the Washington Times reported on Friday, citing two anonymous individuals with knowledge of the incident.

The attempted breach, which occurred in May, bears striking similarities to an incident involving the breach of a voting system in Colorado earlier this year, the sources said. No sensitive data was obtained, but officials determined that a private laptop was plugged into the network and captured routine network traffic, they added.

The FBI confirmed on Thursday that they are investigating the breach and whether the election network was improperly accessed, declining to provide further comment beyond that.

The breach occurred inside the county office of Lake County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Hamercheck, the report said, the sources said. Hamercheck said he is not aware of any criminal activity and has absolute confidence in the board of elections and its tech staff, the report added.