Attempted Terrorist Attack Against Syrian Troops Foiled in Al Tanf Area - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) An attempted terrorist attack against the Syrian military has been foiled in the Al Tanf area, which is controlled by the US-led international coalition, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"In the Al Tanf area, which is under the control of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition, another attempt to commit a terrorist act against Syrian government troops was thwarted," Gurinov told a briefing.

According to the defense official, Syrian troops encountered a group of militants on three pickup trucks on Thursday evening. Militants fled to the coalition-controlled area after a shootout, Gurinov mentioned.

"This incident once again demonstrates the inability of the coalition to ensure control over the Al Tanf area and fulfill its obligations to stop terrorist attacks by radical jihadist terrorist groups that maintain a presence in southern Syria," Gurinov said.