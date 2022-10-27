Attempts by US, UK to Instruct UN Secretariat Constitute Breach Charter - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The documented instructions sent by the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany to the United Nations Secretariat asking for an investigation into Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, are in breach of the UN Charter, the Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said.

"I refer to the documented attempts by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, which Germany has also joined, to deliver direct instructions to the UN Secretariat, which are in breach of article 100 of the United Nations Charter," Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Russia requested Wednesday's meeting at the beginning of the week as well as asked the UN Legal Department to brief the member states to clarify their legal position.

Last week, leading members of the so-called collective West requested the United Nations Secretariat to conduct an investigation into Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Nebenzia dismissed the allegations in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and also criticized the Secretariat for siding with the West without having a legal mandate to conduct such an investigation.