Attempts Made to Politicize Forest Issue at UN Forum - Rosleskhoz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 04:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) A number of Western countries have attempted to politicize the forest issue during the Forum on Forests held at the UN headquarters, Deputy Head of Russia's Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) Aleksandr Panfilov said.

"Over the past year, as well as this year, we have observed attempts to politicize such forums. Although it is absolutely not political in nature," Panfilov told reporters on Friday, adding that there "were also attempts here (at the UN Forum on Forests) to try to politicize the discussion."

Panfilov said he expected such attempts to continue in the future and warned that this will not yield positive results.

"...the conflict associated with the unbalanced use of natural resources is, unfortunately, inherent in human nature," Panfilov said, noting that "When some countries that have their own vast resources or do not have their own resources try to tell us how to manage our resources, at the same time trying to blame us for what they created with their own problems, it looks indecent.

The deputy head of Russia's Federal Forestry Agency pointed out that Russia has always supported the work of the UN Forum on Forests and will continue to do so.

According to Panfilov, during this week's session, intergovernmental organizations and countries' delegations presented the results of their recent work at the UN forests forum and various solutions to achieve global goals on forests were considered.

