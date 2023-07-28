Attempts to Accuse Russia of Interference in Niger Groundless - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Attempts to accuse Russia of interference in the situation in Niger are groundless, Vsevolod Tkachenko, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa Department, told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023)

"The fake reports (about Russia's interference) that is happening is aimed at making attempt to blame us for something once again without any reason," the official said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The diplomat added that Moscow already voiced its opinion on the situation in Niger when it called for prompt stabilization of the situation and return of rule of law.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.