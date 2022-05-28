UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Blame Russia For Grain Shipping Trouble 'groundless': Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer Friday that attempts to blame Russia for difficulties in shipping grain worldwide were unfounded and pointed to Western sanctions instead, the Kremlin said

"Vladimir Putin stressed that attempts to make Russia responsible for the difficulties with the supply of agricultural products to world markets are groundless," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

"Detailed explanations have been given of the real causes of these problems, which have emerged due to anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and the European Union, among other things." Putin also urged Ukraine to de-mine ports "as soon as possible" to allow the passage of grain-carrying vessels, the Kremlin said, without providing further details.

He accused Kyiv of "sabotaging" talks with Moscow, it added.

Russia and Ukraine produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply.

Speaking to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday, Putin said that Moscow was ready to make a "significant contribution" to averting the food crisis if the West lifts the sanctions.

Putin also pointed out that Russia opened "humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilian ships from the ports of the Azov and Black Sea," the Kremlin said.

Austria's Nehammer in April became the first European leader to visit Putin since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine on February 24. He said after those talks he was "rather pessimistic" about the chances of diplomacy.

