Attempts To Disrupt Supply Chains In Asia-Pacific Region Lead To Dead End - Xi

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Any attempt to disrupt supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region will lead to a dead end in regional economic cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"Any attempt to disrupt or even break industrial chains and supply chains that have been formed in the Asia-Pacific region over the years will only result in economic cooperation in the region coming to a standstill," Xi said in a written message for the APEC summit in Bangkok, as published by the Xinhua news agency.

Xi added that openness brings progress, calling on other powers to stop regarding the Asia-Pacific region as someone's backyard and ground for competition.

Xi arrived in the Thai capital, Bangkok on Thursday to attend the 29th informal meeting of APEC leaders.

