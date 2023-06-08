UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Disrupt Work Of Russian NPPs With UAVs Continue - Russia's Rosatom Head

Published June 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Attempts to Disrupt Work of Russian NPPs With UAVs Continue - Russia's Rosatom Head

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Attempts to disrupt the operation of Russian nuclear power plants with the use of drones and cyberattacks do not stop, false reports of alleged terrorist attacks are almost daily, but all nuclear power plants in Russia are secured, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"Attempts to disrupt the operation of the stations do not stop. In addition to daily attack attempts of drones in the areas of operation of nuclear power plants, there are cyberattacks, there are also information attacks," Likhachev told a briefing.

The official underscored that Russian nuclear power plants are well protected regardless of their territorial location.

