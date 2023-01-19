Attempts to Exclude Russia From Middle East Settlement Untenable - Russian Ambassador

Russia is open for cooperation with Israel on regional security and any attempts to bar Moscow from the process of resolving crises in the Middle East are politically unsustainable, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russia is open for cooperation with Israel on regional security and any attempts to bar Moscow from the process of resolving crises in the middle East are politically unsustainable, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.

"Any attempts of our former Western partners to drive out Russia from the process of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli, Syrian or any other crises in the Middle East are politically unsustainable. History has repeatedly shown that Washington's attempts to monopolize the Middle East settlement process are futile and counterproductive," Viktorov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The ambassador said Moscow understood the importance of taking into account Israel's legitimate security interests in a comprehensive approach to any regional problem.

"We are always ready to work with Israel on regional security and stability issues, including some aspects related to the activities of other regional players that are of concern to Israel," Viktorov said, adding that Russia welcomes the establishment of good neighborly relations between Israel and Arab countries.

In 2020, the United States brokered a deal, known as the Abraham Peace Accords, aimed at normalizing the relations between Israel and Arab countries. At the time, Israel had diplomatic relations only with Jordan and Egypt. The UAE and Bahrain joined the Abraham Peace Accords and were later followed by Morocco and Sudan. The accords entailed resumption of embassy operations, opening direct flights, and lifting the ban on tourist trips and official visits.