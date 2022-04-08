UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Exclude Russia From OSCE Minsk Group 'Irresponsible' - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Attempts to Exclude Russia From OSCE Minsk Group 'Irresponsible' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Western attempts to exclude Russia from the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh are irresponsible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The French and American partners in this group, in a Russophobic attempt, in an effort to cancel everything and everything that concerns Russia, also canceled the trio of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, saying that they would not communicate (with Russia) in this format," Lavrov said after his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, adding that such stance is "absolutely irresponsible."

