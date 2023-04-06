Attempts to Force Serbia to Adopt Anti-Russian Stance Persist - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Attempts to force Serbia to adopt an anti-Russian position do not stop, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the national armed forces will host the Platinum Wolf 23 military exercises with NATO member states, including the United States, because it has commitments to "multinational operations.

"Attempts to force Serbia to join the side of those who adopt an anti-Russian position are constantly being made. We know that Belgrade is under terrible pressure, unprecedented pressure," Peskov said, answering the question whether Russia is concerned about Serbia's position on conducting military exercises with the United States.