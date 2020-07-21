(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Any attempts to make the arms embargo against Iran indefinite are illegitimate, such actions by the United States will not be successful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Any attempts to make the arms embargo against Iran indefinite are illegitimate, such actions by the United States will not be successful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The UN Security Council did not impose an arms embargo in the full sense of this word against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Security Council introduced a permissive regime for the supply of certain types of weapons to Iran, this regime is applied for a limited period of time, this period expires in October, and any attempts to somehow take advantage of the current situation, to extend this regime, and then introduce an indefinite arms embargo, have no legal grounds, neither political nor moral," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Moscow.

He recalled that the relevant provision in resolution 2231 was not only introduced on a temporary basis, but was included as a goodwill gesture from Iran as part of the package, "and the part that has nothing to do with the Iranian nuclear program."

"Therefore, our position is clear: we are against such attempts. We do not see any grounds for these attempts to have any success," the minister added.

The United States earlier submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on the extension of the arms embargo against Iran, which expires this fall.