Attempts To Isolate Crimea Becoming Increasingly Costly - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Attempts to Isolate Crimea Becoming Increasingly Costly - Russian Foreign Ministry

Attempts to isolate Crimea continue, but they are becoming increasingly difficult to carry out for the initiators, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday on the sixth anniversary of the peninsula's reunification with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Attempts to isolate Crimea continue, but they are becoming increasingly difficult to carry out for the initiators, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday on the sixth anniversary of the peninsula's reunification with Russia.

"Attempts to isolate Crimea continue but our opponents face more and more difficulties in this," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman remarked on the success of international events on the peninsula, which have demonstrated Crimea's investment potential.

