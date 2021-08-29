Attempts To Isolate Taliban May Lead To Group's Further Radicalization - Kabulov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Moscow warns against any attempts to isolate the Taliban (banned in Russia), as it will further radicalize the Islamist group, Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.
"If the West, and the so-called global community in general, decides to isolate the Taliban and put pressure on them, in this situation, I am afraid that this will radicalize the movement itself," Kabulov said on air the Soloviev Live YouTube political show.