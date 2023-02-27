UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Keep Pro-Western World Order Doomed To Failure - Lavrov

Published February 27, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Attempts by Western countries to keep a pro-Western world order are doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Attempts by the West to impose its will on everyone else, to impose its so-called rules on which it wants to establish and maintain a pro-Western order are totally futile and absolutely hopeless," Lavrov said at a meeting with the heads of offices of the Russian Foreign Ministry in regions.

More Stories From World

