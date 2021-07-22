Attempts to Paint Russia as Aggressor 'Baseless, Useless' - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Attempts to portray Russia as an aggressive and malign actor are "baseless and useless" threats, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Attempts to present us as an aggressor and a country conducting 'malign' activities have long been the hallmark of Russophobes.

The threats against us are groundless and useless. We neither accept such rhetoric, nor can we accept the practice of illegitimate unilateral sanctions. Only the UN Security Council is mandated to do that," Antonov said in a statement on Wednesday.