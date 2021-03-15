UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Attempts to Politicize Use of Russian Vaccine Take Place, Including in Europe - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) There are attempts to politicize the use of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, including in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The spokesman was asked if Kremlin believes there are no attempts to politicize the issue of the Russian vaccine, including in the European Union.

"To our regret, we cannot say this. You know that President [Vladimir] Putin has always, from the very beginning of this story, opposed the politicization of vaccines," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that the vaccination of the global population is a common goal of mankind.

"President Putin has always been against this issue becoming an instrument in the hands of unprincipled politicians and provocateurs. We see that, unfortunately, such attempts are taking place. We hear many statements, including from European countries, that are not quite successful," Peskov said, adding that such attempts do not stop the work of Russian scientists and representatives of the country who satisfy the ever-growing global demand for the Russian vaccine.

