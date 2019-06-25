Attempts to Portray Iran as Regional Security Threat Inadmissible- Russia Security Council

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia believes that attempts to portray Iran as a major threat to middle Eastern security are inadmissible and calls on the United States and Israel to show restraint and make effort to normalize relations between Israel and Iran, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"I would like to note that Iran has been and remains our ally and partner. We continue consistently developing our relations with it both in bilateral and multilateral formats. In this context we find inadmissible any attempt to portray Tehran as a key threat to regional security and even to bunch it together with the Islamic State [terror organization, banned in Russia] and other terrorist groups," Patrushev said after talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Iran contributes significantly to fighting terrorism and stabilizing the situation in Syria, Patrushev stressed.

"We have called on our partners to show restraint and to make responsive steps, on the basis of which it will be necessary to move consistently toward reducing tensions in the Israeli-Iranian relations," Patrushev added.