Attempts To Provide Support To 'Freedom Convoy' Protesters Could Lead To Arrest - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Police say anyone who tries to provide support to the participants in the ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in the Canadian capital of Ottawa will be arrested.

"Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway," the Ottawa Police said on Twitter on Sunday.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the city on Sunday. Watson said on Ottawa's CFRA radio that the ongoing protests are "the height of irresponsibility and criminal behavior" and that city residents and local businesses are suffering because of the major disruptions the truckers and protesters are causing.

"The situation at this point is completely out of control," the mayor emphasized on Sunday.

According to the City of Ottawa, the protesters pose serious danger and are a threat to the safety and security of local residents.

The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started at the end of January, when thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests have been generally peaceful, but dozens of criminal investigations have been launched into a series of incidents and at least seven people have been arrested in Ottawa.

On Friday, Premier of Canada's Ontario Province Doug Ford described the demonstrations in Ottawa as "occupation" and urged people to put an end to it.

