Attempts To Push Moscow Away From Middle East Doomed To Failure - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Any attempts to push Moscow away from countries of the middle East and influence its relations with the nations of the region are doomed to failure, Vladimir Safronkov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative for the Middle East, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I am convinced that any attempts to push Russia out of the region, to influence its relations with the regionals, to exclude it from the process of solving the Palestinian-Israeli or any other crisis in the Middle East are a political 'nonsense' and doomed to failure," Safronkov said.

He said that the United States is self-isolating in the work of the "Quartet" (the European Union, Russia, the US, and the United Nations) on the settlement in the Middle East, and thus trying to completely "privatize" the Arab-Israeli conflict, adding that any attempts to solve "such complicated conflict knots on their own are regarded as an impossible mission."

