MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Attempts to economically, financially and logistically remove Russia from established long-term channels of international cooperation only deepen the economic and food crises, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on a statement by the G7 foreign ministers.

The ministry noted the G7 statement, which, among other things, contains accusations against Russia of unilateral actions to undermine Ukraine's agricultural potential and worsen the state of global food security.

"We note again that attempts to economically, financially and logistically tear Russia away from established long-term channels of international cooperation only intensify the economic and food crises, lead to fragmentation of world trade and hinder the recovery of the global economy, already suffering from the incessant waves of coronavirus, widespread inflation, tightening monetary policy by developed countries," the ministry said.

"Further unwinding of the anti-Russian sanctions hysteria under no circumstances will become a stabilizing or stimulating factor for the global economy," it said.

A number of Western countries have introduced several packages of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The EU is seriously considering the possibility of refusing to buy Russian oil and gas, the sixth package of EU sanctions stipulates the introduction of an oil embargo, but a number of countries, in particular Hungary, are blocking its adoption.