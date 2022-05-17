UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Remove Russia From Int'l Cooperation Deepen Global Crises - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Attempts to Remove Russia From Int'l Cooperation Deepen Global Crises - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Attempts to economically, financially and logistically remove Russia from established long-term channels of international cooperation only deepen the economic and food crises, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on a statement by the G7 foreign ministers.

The ministry noted the G7 statement, which, among other things, contains accusations against Russia of unilateral actions to undermine Ukraine's agricultural potential and worsen the state of global food security.

"We note again that attempts to economically, financially and logistically tear Russia away from established long-term channels of international cooperation only intensify the economic and food crises, lead to fragmentation of world trade and hinder the recovery of the global economy, already suffering from the incessant waves of coronavirus, widespread inflation, tightening monetary policy by developed countries," the ministry said.

"Further unwinding of the anti-Russian sanctions hysteria under no circumstances will become a stabilizing or stimulating factor for the global economy," it said.

A number of Western countries have introduced several packages of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The EU is seriously considering the possibility of refusing to buy Russian oil and gas, the sixth package of EU sanctions stipulates the introduction of an oil embargo, but a number of countries, in particular Hungary, are blocking its adoption.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Buy Lead Hungary Gas From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

6 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

6 hours ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

6 hours ago
 Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commen ..

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..

6 hours ago
 President condemns Karachi blast

President condemns Karachi blast

6 hours ago
 Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road K ..

Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.