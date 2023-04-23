UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Rescue Russian Woman, Child From Metropolis In Khartoum Continue - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Attempts to Rescue Russian Woman, Child From Metropolis in Khartoum Continue - Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Sudan is trying to evacuate a Russian woman with a child from the Nubian Metropolis building in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, but these efforts have been unsuccessful due to hostilities, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik.

Up to 15 people, including a Russian woman and her child, have been reported blocked in the Nubian Metropolis.

"In what concerns the Russian woman with her child stuck in the building of the Nubian Metropolis in Khartoum since the beginning of the conflict, unfortunately, we have not yet been able to take them out of there.

We have already made more than a dozen attempts to rescue them, attempts were made from both sides of the line of contact. Unfortunately, this church is located just on the line of contact, so it is not yet possible to take them from there alive and healthy with solid guarantees, and we do not want to risk," Chernovol said.

The ambassador added that it is safer for the woman and her child to remain inside the Nubian Metropolis building for now, while attempts to rescue them continue to be made on a daily basis.

