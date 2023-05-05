Attempts to Revise Results of World War II Unacceptable - OSCE Permanent Representatives

Attempts to revise or distort the results of World War II, as well as to glorify the Nazis and their accomplices, are unacceptable, the permanent representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Thursday

The representatives said in a joint statement that they strongly condemn the destruction and desecration of monuments and memorial sites to soldiers and military leaders, as well as burial places for soldiers and officers, regardless of their national or ethnic origin.

The authors of the document also noted that they welcomed the resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted on December 15, 2022, named "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance."