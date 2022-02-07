UrduPoint.com

Attempts To Set Deadlines For Vienna Talks Ending In Advance Are Counterproductive- Moscow

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 12:42 PM

Moscow considers attempts to artificially rush the course of the Vienna-hosted negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and predetermine the deadlines for their completion as counterproductive, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik

A senior US State Department official said last week that the nuclear talks have only a "handful" of weeks left before the return to the agreement will be impossible.

"Of course, it is always more difficult to restore than to break, which should be remembered by those who today are trying to adjust the negotiation process and predetermine the deadlines for its completion," Yermakov said.

Russia is guided not by deadlines in other people's political calendars, but by a meaningful outcome, "which, we hope, will create conditions for the sustainable implementation of the JCPOA with the final normalization of international cooperation with Iran."

"It seems to us that those in the US and Europe who thoughtfully monitor the situation in the negotiations on the JCPOA and know the history of the issue still have an inner conviction that the final collapse of the nuclear deal is dangerous. It would inevitably lead to an aggravation of tension in the middle East and in the Persian Gulf with unpredictable and, most likely, irreversible consequences that will be felt on a global scale," the diplomat added.

