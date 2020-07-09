UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Attenborough Launches Appeal For Virus-hit London Zoo

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:56 PM

Attenborough launches appeal for virus-hit London Zoo

Naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough on Thursday warned the coronavirus crisis could kill off the world's oldest zoological society, along with the London Zoo and the animal conservation projects it supports worldwide

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough on Thursday warned the coronavirus crisis could kill off the world's oldest zoological society, along with the London Zoo and the animal conservation projects it supports worldwide.

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) was founded in 1826, runs both London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo north of the capital, and supports conservation projects in more than 50 countries.

But the zoos, home to some 20,000 animals, were shut for three months under a nationwide lockdown, and visitor numbers are now restricted because of social distancing guidelines.

Attenborough, 94, praised ZSL's "outstanding contribution to conservation and to our understanding of wildlife", and said many of its animals, from dart frogs to tigers, are endangered.

"ZSL now faces its toughest challenge to date.

Put bluntly, the national institution is now itself at risk of extinction," he warned in a new campaign appeal video.

He added: "Without your help we could see the closure of the world's oldest scientific zoo, the place where generations of people have forged a love of wildlife through their joyful encounters with animals." ZSL director general Dominic Jermey said the closure of the zoos "put us under immense financial pressure" at a time when its research could be vital.

"As well as educating and inspiring millions of people to make a difference for wildlife, we're at the forefront of research to understand how diseases such as coronaviruses transfer from wildlife to humans," he said.

"And we're using our expertise to help find new ways for humans and wildlife to peacefully co-exist. The world cannot afford for our work to be stopped; but we need help to keep going."

Related Topics

World London David From Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

1 hour ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

2 hours ago

DRAP urged to take emergency steps for approving c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.