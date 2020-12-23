UrduPoint.com
Attorney Calls For Arrest Of Texas Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:00 AM

Attorney Calls for Arrest of Texas Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called during a press conference for the arrest of the police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Black man Joshua Feast in La Marque, Texas.

"We are very troubled that Officer Santos still has a job...We demand that Officer [Jose] Santos be terminated and that he be arrested for the killing of Joshua Feast," Crump said on Tuesday.

Crump, who is representing Feast's family, also called on the US Justice Department and the Texas Attorney General to investigate this incident because they think the Galveston County Sheriff's Department will give an unfair investigation.

On Monday, the La Marque Police Department released Santos' dashboard and body camera video footage of the fatal incident on December 9 that showed Santos shooting Feast as he was running away from his car.

