Attorney General Barr Might Step Down Before End of January - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr could leave the post before January 20, The New York Times reports citing three unanimous sources.

Barr could announce his departure before the end of the year, one source told the newspaper on Sunday.

According to another source, the attorney general had been considering stepping down since before last week.

All three sources told The New York Times that it is possible that Barr could remain in the post past January 20 since he has not made a final decision on his departure yet.

If Barr does step down before the end of January, US Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen would take over his duties.

One source told The New York Times that US President Donald Trump has had no influence on Barr mulling a departure from the post of attorney general.

Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the team of Joe Biden in November, while continuing to dispute the outcome of the presidential election, claiming that there was mass fraud on the part of the Democrats during the November vote.